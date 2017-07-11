Southwestern Japan Hit by 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tremors were registered at 02:56 GMT some 14 kilometers (over 8 miles) southwest of the city of Tarumizu located in the Kagoshima Prefecture.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 16.7 kilometers.

There are no reports about damages and victims.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.