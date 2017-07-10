Register
17:37 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    An Indian soldier looks through binoculars at a forward post somewhere in Mendhar sector 200 meters from the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistan held Kashmir, some 100 Kms southwest of Srinagar (File)

    Chinese Expert Rakes Up Kashmir Issue Amid the Current Standoff With India

    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5 0 0

    The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could intervene in Kashmir at Pakistan’s behest, using the same rationale India has given to act on behalf of Bhutan, a Chinese expert has said. Indian experts said China is already invested in the Pakistan side of Kashmir in the Belt & Road Initiative.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Modi Under Fire as US Calls Jammu and Kashmir State India-Administered Territory
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A leading Chinese expert has written in the state-run Global Times that India's logic of intervening in the Doklam area dispute to defend Bhutan opens an opportunity for China to enter Kashmir, should Pakistan request it.

    "Even if India were requested to defend Bhutan's territory, this could only be limited to its established territory, not the disputed area. Otherwise, under India's logic, if the Pakistani government requests, a third country's Army can enter the area disputed by India and Pakistan, including India-controlled Kashmir," Long Xingchun, Director at the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University, wrote in an article in the Global Times.

    China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction area for the past three weeks after a PLA construction party attempted to build a road.

    Indian defense experts said the article is yet another instance of Chinese state media ratcheting up tensions with their bizarre reasoning. Moreover, it shows Chinese hypocrisy when they are already entered on Pakistan's behalf in the Pakistan side of Kashmir and pushing projects as part of Belt & Road Initiative despite India's opposition.

    Syed Salahuddin, chairman of the 16-party United Jihad Council, who is also supreme commander of the hardline Hizbul Mujahedin group, addresses the demonstrators during a protest to mark Kashmir Solidarity day in Karachi on February 5, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Rizwan TABASSUM
    US Declares Commander of Kashmiri Separatist Group a Global Terrorist
    "This is again one of those bizarre positions Chinese media has taken in recent weeks. And China has already entered on the Pakistan side of Kashmir through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Indian government has taken a very clear stand on both the CPEC as well as the current standoff in Sikkim sector where Chinese Army is indulged in altering the status quo. India's as well as Bhutan's stand is very clear and they have merely objected to Chinese Army constructing a road up to the Doklam plateau. The Chinese have been indulging in encroaching disputed territory whether in the Line of Actual Control or even in the South China Sea," Major General Vinod Saighal (Retd.) told Sputnik.

    Since the standoff began, the Chinese state media has indulged in aggressive propaganda, carrying a series of articles questioning and threatening India's stand.

    But, this is the first time Pakistan and Kashmir have been brought into the narrative.

    Moreover, this has happened after a great degree of bonhomie displayed between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during an informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

    Both leaders showered accolades on each other and the Indian PM lauded China's efforts in pushing various initiatives under the BRICS initiative.

    India and China share a 3,488-km boundary stretching from Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Arunachal Pradesh. The current standoff is near Sikkim section, which lies in the middle sector and shares a 220-km boundary.

     

    Related:

    Thousands of Troops Rush to Kashmir as Mob Stones Police Officer to Death
    India to Use 'Divine Eye' Radars to Catch Terrorists in Kashmir
    Four Attackers Killed Outside Paramilitary Camp in Kashmir
    Tags:
    China, India, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok