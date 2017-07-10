Register
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Japan's Prime Minister Announces Early August Cabinet Reshuffle

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he plans to "renew" his Cabinet and the Liberal Democratic Party in early August, but would preserve key allies within the government and refrain from calling a snap election.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Only 33 percent of those polled by the Asahi newspaper during the weekend supported Abe's government, a historic low since the administration came to power in late 2012. The disapproval rating for the Cabinet jumped to 47 percent.

    The picture shows a general view of Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ TORU YAMANAKA
    Elections to Tokyo Local Parliament Taking Place in Japanese Capital

    "At the start of next month, I will carry out a remodeling of the staff of the [Liberal Democratic] Party and the Cabinet and renew its spirit," Abe said in Stockholm, as quoted by the Japanese Mainichi newspaper on Monday.

    However, when asked about trusted allies such as his Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso, he answered that the governmental framework itself should not be a subject of frequent change.

    "The core [of the government] should not be changed over and over again," Abe said.

    The Japanese leader noted that he also had no intention of calling a snap election.

    "Among all the issues that we have I do not contemplate such a thing at all," the prime minister stressed.

    Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party went through a stinging defeat at the July 2 Tokyo Assembly Election, arriving second after Tokyo Governor Yoriko Koike’s Tokyo Citizens First Party.

    Shinzo Abe, Japan
