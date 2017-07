© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Afghan Air Force Kills 40, Injures 45 Taliban Militants in Helmand Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The strike took place in the Qush Tapa district of the northern Jawzjan province, the Khaama news agency said Sunday.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh and the Taliban terrorist groups (also outlawed in Russia) continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets alike.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism in the country.