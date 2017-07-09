Register
    Chinese port workers wave as China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC)'s first independent deep-water oil drilling rig, was sent off from the port of Qingdao, east China's Shandong province. China's first home-grown deep-water drilling rig will be located in the South China Sea, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong

    Beijing Crushes World Record for Combustible Ice Pulled From South China Sea

    © AFP 2017/
    0 447100

    China has extracted more than 300,000 cubic meters of combustible ice from the South China Sea in 60 days, breaking a world record for the total amount extracted and the length of time it took, the People's Daily reported Sunday.

    Burning ice
    CC0 / /
    The Song of 'Fire Ice': China Claims Revolution in Energy Extraction
    One cubic meter of combustible ice, a kind of natural gas hydrate, is equal to 164 cubic meters of regular natural gas.

    The steadiness of the flow of combustible ice and the safety with which the extraction was carried out also achieved historic breakthroughs. China has beaten expectations in completing trial explorations of combustible ice in the South China Sea, the report said. 

    The China Geological Survey will intensify its exploration to provide technical support to industrialize the resource.

    Combustible ice is usually found in seabed or tundra areas which have the high pressure and low temperatures needed for the ice to form and continue to exist. It can be ignited like solid ethanol, which is why it is called combustible or flammable ice, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

    Attendant of Japan's Gas Pavilion introduces an experiment of the burning ice, methane hydrate, as a potential future source of energy during a press preview for the 2005 World Exposition in Nagakute, Aichi prefecture, 19 March 2005
    © AFP 2017/ KAZUHIRO NOGI
    Seeking Energy Security, China, Japan Race to Tap 'Fire Ice'
    China declared its first success in collecting samples of combustible ice in the South China Sea on May 18 after discovering the substance in the region in 2007. 

    The ice is being extracted at a test site at a depth of 1,266 meters below sea level, 285 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong. 

    Chinese scientists have made significant achievements in both technological and engineering terms in recent months, including reliable sand contamination prevention, environmental protection, safe and sustainable production, and adjusting gas production capacity, according to news site Chinanews.com. 

    Currently, more than 30 countries and regions have carried out research into combustible ice, and moderate progress has been made in recent years, people.com.cn reported.

    This article was first published in the Global Times.

