Almost 100 Terrorists Eliminated in Afghanistan Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The terrorists were killed in Qush Tepa district of Jowzjan province by the Afghan forces airstrike, when they were traveling in a car to a local village, the TOLO broadcaster reported.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Daesh and the Taliban terrorist groups (also outlawed in Russia) continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets alike.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive nationwide operations to combat terrorism.