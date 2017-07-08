Japan's Econ. Min. Hopes to Discuss Deals With Russia at Industrial Trade Fair

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin Moscow Fully Engaged in Implementation of Russia-Japan Economic Cooperation Plan

TOKYO (Sputnik)Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko told Sputnik that he was ready to hold negotiations with Russian partners on implementation of the so-called eight-point bilateral economic cooperation plan on the sidelines of the July 10-13 International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2017.

The eight-point cooperation plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Russia's city of Sochi in May 2016 covers such areas as oil and gas development, and the modernization of ports and airports in the Russian Far East.

"I am heading for Yekaterinburg — the exemplary Russian industrial city — on July 9-10 to take part in the INNOPROM-2017," Seko said, adding that on July 10 he "will hold negotiations with the interested Russian officials and exchange opinions about specification of the eight-point cooperation plan."

The minister pointed out he would like to promote Japanese advanced technologies, support the Japanese business' enterprises entering the Russian market as well as help the Russian industry to boost its efficiency.

"This time over 160 companies and organizations will be represented at the [Japanese] pavilion and that is a chance to showcase our country's high-quality manufacturing equipment and state-of-the-art technologies," Seko added.

On Friday, the minister said that he would hold talks with Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov during his upcoming visit to Russia.

INNOPROM is an international industrial exhibition held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. The event presupposes conferences, discussions, presentations with participants from 95 countries going to participate in it.