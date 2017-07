© AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool India, US, Japan to Hold Joint Maritime Exercise

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Germany to discuss bilateral ties, the Indian foreign ministry said.

"The two leaders briefly reviewed progress in bilateral relations, including in important projects, since their last meeting in Japan… Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction at developments in bilateral relations since then," the statement read.

Modi last met Abe during his visit to Japan in November 2016. He said he was looking forward to welcoming the head of Japanese government in India this fall.