Azerbaijan Hopes for Closer Economic, Anti-Terror Cooperation With US

© Sputnik/ MURAD ORUJOV Russian Citizens With Armenian Surnames Repeatedly Denied Entry to Azerbaijan – Moscow

BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan hopes to deepen its mutually-beneficial partnership with the United States, specifically on economic projects and in the fight against terrorism, the Azeri finance chief said Saturday.

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing a relationship with the US that is based on mutual respect and is beneficial to both parties," Samir Sharifov was quoted as saying by the national news agency Trend.

Speaking at a festival in the capital city of Baku marking the US Independence Day, the finance minister said the two countries had been successfully cooperating in several economic areas.

One of such areas is a regional pipeline project to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Georgia, called the Southern Gas Corridor.

"Azerbaijan greatly appreciates the US support for the Southern Gas Corridor project and hopes it will continue," Sharifov said.

He also praised regular business missions from the United States to the Caspian Sea nation, which is sandwiched between Russia and Iran, and underscored the importance of US-Azeri counter-terrorism and international security cooperation.