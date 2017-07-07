Register
21:23 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.

    Vietnam Goads India to Counter China in South China Sea

    © AP Photo/ Jin Liangkuai
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 2 0 0

    Amid an atmosphere of heightened border tension between India and China, Vietnam has renewed a license for Indian state-owned company ONGC Videsh to explore oil blocks in the South China Sea for the next two years.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has consistently taken the strategic road on oil exploration in the South China Sea, as ONGC Videsh expressed unwillingness due to the project’s commercial unviability. The oil block exploration areas are in a maritime region that China claims as its own.

    China has reiterated that it opposes any exploration activities in the region. “China resolutely upholds its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, firmly opposes unilateral and illegal oil and gas activities by any country, enterprise or institution in the waters under China’s jurisdiction. We hope the relevant country can bear the larger picture of regional peace and stability in mind and refrain from actions that will complicate the situation,” Geng Shuang, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in response to a question about the renewal of ONGC Videsh’s exploration rights.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    India, US to Jointly Ensure Stability in South China Sea, Indo-Pacific Region

    Earlier, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said India was welcome to play a bigger role in Southeast Asia. “ASEAN supports India to play a greater role in the political and security domain, and create a regional rule-based region. We hope India will continue to partner our efforts for strategic security and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea on the basis of international law and legal convention,” Minh said.

     Of late, India has become a major defense supplier to Hanoi, which is seen as part of a process to create a formidable alliance against China in the region. Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $500 million special loan to Vietnam to buy defense equipment, on top of $100 million given previously to help it buy patrol boats.

     


    Related:

    Mattis Says US to Oppose China’s Island Construction in South China Sea
    Beijing Expresses 'Strong Protest' Over G7 Discussing South China Sea Dispute
    India, Singapore Begin Advanced Marine Drill in South China Sea
    Military Buildup: China Installs Anti-Frogman Guns in South China Sea
    China, Vietnam Agree to Minimize South China Sea Disputes
    China Deploys New Spy Aircraft in Disputed South China Sea
    Tags:
    Oil, Vietnam, India, China, South China Sea, Geng Shuang, ietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, vietnam, india, china, south china sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok