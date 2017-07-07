44 Dead or Missing After Record Flooding Hits Southeast China

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)The downpour, the like of which has not been since since the late 1950s, hit the rural Ningxiang County, destroying 14,000 homes and damaging a dam, according to the People's Daily.

Miles of farm lands in the area have been overflown. Power was cut off to 13 villages. The disaster has reportedly caused damage worth 9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion).