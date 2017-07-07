MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president was at 80 percent last week, according to the survey seen by the Korean news agency Yonhap. The pollster sampled over a thousand adults between Tuesday and Thursday.

It also found that the number of those supporting the US missile shield deployment to the country was at 57 percent, up 6 percent from the previous week.

Last Friday, Moon met with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington for their first face-to-face meeting. The presidents vowed to forge a "determined response" to the North Korea threat.

Days later, North Korea announced a successful launch of what it claimed was its first intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting criticism from South Korea and its allies.

But despite the escalation, the South Korean leader said earlier this week he was still ready to meet with the North’s Kim Jong Un under right conditions. South Korea is also considering proposing military and humanitarian talks to Pyongyang, the outlet said.