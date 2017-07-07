Register
01:41 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Police forces guard the fair ground, where the upcoming G20 summit will take place, in Hamburg, Germany, June 28, 2017

    Xi's Russian, German Trips to Facilitate Global Governance

    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 14530

    Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trips to Russia and Germany, against the complicated international arena, will not only upgrade China’s relations with the two countries, but also facilitate global governance, propel world’s economic growth and promote world’s peace and stability, an expert said on Tuesday.

    Xi started his state visit to Russia on Monday, after which he will fly to Germany for a state visit and attend the 12th G20 summit in Hamburg.

    The ties between China and Russia, the biggest neighbor to each other, are best-ever in history, which can be demonstrated by their frequent high-level mutual visits, wrote Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), in a signed article published on People’s Daily Overseas Edition.

    July 3, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping (right) during their meeting in the Kremlin.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Strategic Moment: Why China's Xi Visited Russia Right Ahead of G20 Summit

    The two are both major countries with great influence in global agendas, added Ruan, also a senior research fellow at CIIS.

    Both countries, guided by the strategic plans made by the two heads of state, have made active efforts to dovetail the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, pushed forward the all-round cooperation and tightened the bonds of their common interests.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual “direct line” call-in session on June 15, vowed that Russia would undoubtedly launch effective cooperation with China as they not only have strategic ties, but also many overlapping goals and complementary opportunities.

    Both nations, according to the visiting schedule, would sign a series of important cooperation documents on economy, trade, energy, investment, connectivity, media and education, so that the high-level political mutual trust will be translated into outcomes and the public will benefit from such collaboration.

    China and Germany are now striving to build their ties into an upgraded version characterized by mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, Ruan stressed.

    In the past three years after both countries upgraded their ties to an all-round strategic partnership during Xi’s visit to Germany in 2014, the two nations have made remarkable achievements.

    So far, more than 70 dialogue mechanisms have been established between China and Germany, covering multiple fields including economy, security, disarmament and culture. In addition, China has become Germany’s largest trading partner last year.

    In today’s world filled with uncertainties, China carries a weight in the diplomacy of Germany and Europe, said Ruan, adding that against such backdrop, China-Germany ties will not only boost cooperation between China and Europe, but also accelerate the growth of global economy.

    The researcher admitted that as the host of this year’s G20 Summit, Germany is facing an extremely complicated situation, but China and Germany will join efforts to reap positive results from the meeting.

    Chinese national flag (C) and a Japanese national flag (L) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    China, Japan, South Korea Vow to Fight Protectionism After G20 Drops Commitment

    As members of the G20 troika, China and Germany voice the same appeal on agendas including anti-protectionism, protection of free trade system and economic globalization, which will help establish an open global economy and guarantee the success of the Hamburg Summit.

    Themed with “Shaping an Interconnected World”, the Hamburg Summit follows the spirits of the Hangzhou Summit hosted by China last year.

    Xi will, during this year’s meeting, explain China’s proposition on world economy and international economic cooperation, in a bid to promote policy coordination, push for strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of world economy, and build confidence for international community, said the article.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times. 

    Related:

    Stopover in Moscow: Why China's Xi Jinping is in Russia Ahead of G20 Summit
    Obama Crashes G20 by Warning Beijing of ‘Consequences’ in the South China Sea
    Vladimir Putin Speaks to Journalists Following G20 Summit in China
    Tags:
    G20, G20 Summit, Russia, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok