Afghan Forces Kill Seven Militants Attacking Check Post in Faryab Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least seven militants were killed after an attack on a security check post in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, local media reported on Thursday, citing police.
The attack lasted for several hours, taking place on Wednesday night in the Qaisar district, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster. The clashes reportedly claimed the lives of one civilian, while eight other attackers were injured.
Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban, as well as the Daesh terrorist group, also outlawed in Russia.
