Army Airstrike Kills Six Militants, Injures Four in Southern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Among those killed eight militants were identified as members of the Daesh terrorist group banned in many countries including Russia, the statement read further. Total of 57 militants were captured as a result of the operation.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Daesh and the Taliban terrorist groups (also outlawed in Russia) continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets alike.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive nationwide operations to combat terrorism.