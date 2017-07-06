Register
16:34 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with guests of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    China-Backed AIIB Approves $329 Mln Loan to Build Access Roads in India

    © AFP 2017/ Takaki Yajima /POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will receive $329 million from the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to build access roads to approximately 4,000 villages in all 33 districts of the state.

    The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing January 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    China-led AIIB Signs $160 Million Loan Pact for India’s “Power for All” Project
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — This is the AIIB's stand-alone project and is part of the phase one of the multiphase projects of the Gujarat government. The bank has also developed a unique software tool for monitoring the rural roads project. If successful, this project monitoring tool will also be used in future AIIB projects.

    "Insufficient road connectivity into these villages limits their ability to access healthcare services, bring their goods to market and access transportation for their children to attend school. This project will construct and upgrade district and farm-to-market roads for the villagers and provide approaches to educational institutions, schools, and hospitals," AIIB said in a statement on Wednesday.

    In the last one fortnight, this is the third major announcement from AIIB. On June 22, the AIIB signed a $160 million contract with India to partly fund "24X7 Power for All in Andhra Pradesh Project" while on June 16, it had announced its first equity investment of $150 million to attract much needed private investment capital for infrastructure projects in India.

    A view of one of the major junctions during a power outage at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013
    © AP Photo/
    AIIB Approves First Loan to India to Develop Energy Sector of Andhra Pradesh
    The Indian government lacks money to improve infrastructure in the country and it remains a key constraint to growth. An estimated 300,000 habitations out of the 825,000 habitations in India are without all-weather road access.

    "This project will directly contribute to the economic development of Gujarat, and India, by improving the mobility of the rural population," D.J. Pandian, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, AIIB, said.

    The Beijing-based $100 billion AIIB began operations last year and expects to provide a loan to infrastructure projects worth $6-7 billion in the next five years. China is the largest shareholder in the bank, followed by India and Russia. Till now, AIIB has approved 16 projects in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and Myanmar worth $2.5 billion.

    Related:

    China-led AIIB Signs $160 Million Loan Pact for India’s “Power for All” Project
    AIIB Approves First Loan to India to Develop Energy Sector of Andhra Pradesh
    Indian Government Approves Ratification of AIIB Articles of Agreement
    Tags:
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok