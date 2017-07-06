South Korea's Moon Says Ready to Meet North's Kim Under 'Right Conditions'

© AP Photo/ JungJ Yeon-Je/Pool Photo South Korea Says Drills With US Stand Apart From North Korea Nuclear Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik)South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he is ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under the "right conditions," according to local media.

"When the right conditions are fostered and when there is a chance to reverse the current tension and situation of confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, I am ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at any time and any place," Moon said.

In a speech at a think-tank in Berlin quoted by the Yonhap news service, the South Korean president called on Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table and maintained that Seoul would not seek reunification "by absorption."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that family members on each side of the demarcation zone need to reunite as part of Seoul's effort to maintain humanitarian and non-political ties with North Korea.

"We need to let these people meet their loved ones while they are still alive. It is a humanitarian issue that must come before any political consideration," Moon said as quoted by the Yonhap news service.

Speaking at a think-tank in Berlin in a speech released by the presidential office, the South Korean president estimated some 60,000 South Koreans remain separate from family members in the North.