12:01 GMT +306 July 2017
    Otokar Cobra in Bangladesh

    Rights Watchdog Calls on Bangladesh to End Disappearances, Secret Detentions

    CC BY 2.0 / Hasan Iqbal / Otokar Cobra in Bangladesh
    Human Rights Watch report revealed 90 disappearance cases that included three sons of opposition politicians in Bangladesh.

    A Bangladeshi rescue worker walks through rubble and debris at a garment factory in Gazipur on July 3, 2017, after an explosion at the factory on the outskirts of Dhaka
    © AFP 2017/ Fahad KAIZER
    Nine People Killed, Over 50 Injured by Blast at Clothing Factory in Bangladesh
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) A human rights organization urged Bangladesh authorities on Thursday to put an end to the practice of enforced disappearances in the Asian nation as the watchdog's report found that at least 90 people were victims of enforced disappearances in 2016.

    "The Bangladesh government should immediately stop this widespread practice of enforced disappearances, order prompt, impartial, and independent investigations into these allegations, provide answers to families, and prosecute security forces responsible for such egregious rights violations," the Human Rights Watch said in a press release following the publication of its report called "'We Don't Have Him:' Secret Detentions and Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh."

    The 82-page report revealed that 90 disappearance cases included three sons of opposition politicians, with one of them being released after half a year of secret detention. It also reported 48 disappearances in the first five months of 2017.

    "The disappearances are well-documented and reported, yet the government persists in this abhorrent practice with no regard for the rule of law," Brad Adams, Human Rights Watch Asia director, said as quoted in the press release.

    The report findings are based on over 100 interviews with family members and witnesses as well as on details of police complaints and other legal documents.

    Tags:
    victims, human rights, disappearances, Human Rights Watch, Bangladesh
