Rights Watchdog Calls on Bangladesh to End Disappearances, Secret Detentions

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A human rights organization urged Bangladesh authorities on Thursday to put an end to the practice of enforced disappearances in the Asian nation as the watchdog's report found that at least 90 people were victims of enforced disappearances in 2016.

"The Bangladesh government should immediately stop this widespread practice of enforced disappearances, order prompt, impartial, and independent investigations into these allegations, provide answers to families, and prosecute security forces responsible for such egregious rights violations," the Human Rights Watch said in a press release following the publication of its report called "'We Don't Have Him:' Secret Detentions and Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh."

The 82-page report revealed that 90 disappearance cases included three sons of opposition politicians, with one of them being released after half a year of secret detention. It also reported 48 disappearances in the first five months of 2017.

"The disappearances are well-documented and reported, yet the government persists in this abhorrent practice with no regard for the rule of law," Brad Adams, Human Rights Watch Asia director, said as quoted in the press release.

The report findings are based on over 100 interviews with family members and witnesses as well as on details of police complaints and other legal documents.