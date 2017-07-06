N Korea State Media Sees Recent Missile Test as Proof of Unlimited Possibilities

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The launch of intercontinental ballistic missile is a confirmation of the unlimited possibilities of the North Korean defense industry, which is able to conduct a strike on the United States, the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a statement Wednesday.

"The successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, the final stage of the country’s nuclear forces, is a powerful statement of unlimited possibilities of self-sufficient national defense industry… One cannot underestimate the reality that all of the US mainland is in the impact zone of North Korea, and that all opportunities to deliver a strike to destruction are in the DPRK’s hands," the statement reads.

North Korea announced on Tuesday it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea" in the Sea of Japan.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its warning system indicated the Hwasong-14's flight distance and altitude corresponded to the characteristics of a medium-range ballistic missile. The ministry noted that North Korea's missile only reached a maximum altitude of 332 miles and flew only 316 miles, as opposed to the data provided by Pyongyang.