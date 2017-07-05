US Set to Conduct Multinational Military Drills in Tajikistan - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted the exercise is a simulated peacekeeping operation in response to a hypothetical UN mandate with approximately 200 participants.

"Kyrgyz, Mongolian, Pakistani, Tajik, and US forces, as well as observers from Kazakhstan, will conduct the multinational annual Regional Cooperation (RC) 2017 command-post exercise in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 10 to 23, 2017," the release stated.

The countries will work on combined military operations for several scenarios, focusing on counterterrorism, border security, and coordination for disaster response, the release added.

CENTCOM also said US and Tajik troops will conduct bilateral exercises July 17-21 near Fakhrobod.