Narrow Escape: Chinese Man Nearly Drowns in a Massive Flood (VIDEO)

The man rushed into an underground parking lot in an attempt to save a number of cars from water damage when fast-moving water took him off guard. Soaring floodwaters began to fill the small garage, giving the man only moments before he would be completely submerged.

Fortunately, some of his colleagues were on hand to rescue him. They attempted to use a fire hose to get the man out but it turned out to be too short. By that time, the water had already reached neck-level… that is when the rescuers came up with another plan.

One of the man's brave colleagues wrapped the fire hose around his waist and was then lowered into the rushing water. While people above him dangled a makeshift rope comprised of an extinguisher attached to the fire hose, the trapped man was able to grab hold of the hose and managed to cling on as he was hauled to safety just as the water began to reach the ceiling of the garage.

Heavy storms have pounded China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in recent days, resulting in a flood that left eight people dead and nine missing, according to local authorities. Thirty-four people were injured and nearly 38,000 had to be relocated. The lasting rainfalls destroyed over 600 houses and flooded 17,000 hectares of agricultural land.