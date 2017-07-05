US Drills After N Korea Missile Launch 'Reminder' That Both Escalating Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — North Korea announced Tuesday that it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea" in the Sea of Japan.

On Wednesday, the United States and South Korea conducted military drills, which included launching numerous missiles along the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

"We condemn the missile test and we urge the DPRK government to put an end to further missile tests," CND General-Secretary Kate Hudson is quoted as saying in the release. "The US military drills are a reminder that both sides are acting to escalate this crisis."

Hudson said in the release the international community should work together to end the crisis by resuming six-party talks. She cited the Iran nuclear deal as an example of what engagement and diplomacy can achieve.

A joint freeze on nuclear tests as well as military drills by the United States and South Korea — proposed by Russia and China — should be supported by the British government, the release added.

On Tuesday, Russian and Chinese foreign ministries released a joint statement calling on Pyongyang to declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and urging the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills in order to avoid further escalation of the situation on the peninsula.

North Korea carried out several missile tests in the past two months, possibly testing a ICBM rocket engine on June 23 and missiles of various ranges on June 08, May 29 and May 21.

Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions concerning North Korea. The June 02 resolution condemned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, while the March 23 resolution strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang.