No Documents on Syria Signed in Astana - Russian Delegation Head

Second Day of Astana Talks on Syria Kicks Off With Bilateral Meetings

ASTANA (Sputnik) — No documents were signed during the fifth round of talks on Syria in Astana, the provision on a joint working group was adopted, Russian delegation head at Astana talks and Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No documents were signed, but we adopted the provision on a joint working group," Lavrentyev said.

The next round of negotiations on Syria in Astana will take place in the last week of August.