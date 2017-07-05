Register
16:20 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.

    'N Korea Not the Kind of Country US Can Break and Force to Give Up on Nukes'

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    340790

    The altitude of the North Korean ballistic missile launched on Tuesday exceeded 2,500 kilometers (over 1,550 miles), Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, citing the country’s defense ministry.

    A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which they said was successfully tested, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    North Korea Successfully Tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
    "The flight altitude of the North Korean missile far exceeded 2,500 kilometers,” the agency reported, adding that the Hwasong-14 ICBM traveled 900 kilometers (560 miles) and, 40 minutes later, fell into the Sea of Japan inside Japanese territorial waters.

    Tokyo issued a strongly-worded protest, calling the missile launch a violation of pertinent resolutions by the UN Security Council.

    According to Tokyo's analysis, the Hwasong-14 missile was launched at a steep angle in a so-called lofted trajectory, just like the Hwasong-12 launched on May 14.

    The Hwasong-12 reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers (1,311 miles) and traveled 787 kilometers (490 miles).

    Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the missile North Korea launched on Tuesday was indeed a medium-range missile, and not an ICBM.

    "The missile reached an altitude of 535 km [332 miles] and traveled 510 km [317 miles] before falling in the central Sea of Japan," the statement said.

    "The parametric data of the ballistic target's trajectory matches the performance characteristics of a medium-range ballistic missile," it added.

    Institute of Geopolitical Studies Director, Dmitry Zhuravlev told Radio Sputnik that Pyongyang merely used missile launches to show its ability to defend itself.

    “North Korea shows that despite US pressure, it is going ahead with its missile launches and is able to defend itself. I think that [US President Donald] Trump’s decision to wager his reputation on forcing Pyongyang to ‘break’ North Korea was a mistake because the North Korean regime is not faltering. Now that it’s armed with nuclear weapons as well as ballistic missiles, North Korea is not the kind of a country the US can break and force to give up on nukes by diplomacy alone,” Zhuravlev said.

    He also said that if President Trump really wants to solve the North Korean missile problem, he should look for “finer instruments” than what he has been using so far.

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Lavrov Says Russia Knows Type of Missile Launched by North Korea
    “Trump is pinning his hopes on the influence China has on North Korea, but when Pyongyang realizes that its very future is on the line, no influence will make it change its mind. A more subtle tactic is needed to solve the problem and I think that the US President is making a mistake when he thinks that this is going to be an easy job to do,” Zhuravlev noted.

    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have shot up in recent months following a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which are accused of being in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

    The previous launch took place on June 8, when North Korea fired a volley of short-range anti-ship missiles, which flew some 124 miles before dropping into the Sea of Japan.

    Related:

    Tokyo Considers Pyongyang’s Latest Missile Likely of ICBM Type – Official
    South Korean President Convenes Security Council Over Pyongyang’s Missile Launch
    Tags:
    diplomacy, US pressure, protest, missile launch, Hwasong-12, Hwasong-14, UN Security Council, Institute of Geopolitical Studies, Russian Defense Ministry, Donald Trump, Dmitry Zhuravlev, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok