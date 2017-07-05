Register
14:48 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    US private oil company Caelus Energy found a major oil field in the state waters at Smith Bay, on Alaska's North Slope

    India Increases Energy Import From US per Trump’s Suggestion

    © Photo: Twitter/ Caelus Energy Alaska
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 71 0 0

    A week after US President Donald Trump suggested India purchase more energy from the US, the country's biggest refiner, Indian Oil, issued a tender to buy two million barrels of sour crude from the US and Canada.

    View of logo of the Ford car factory in Genk, some 100kms north east of Brussels
    © AFP 2017/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Ford to Be First Automaker to Import Cars Made in India to US
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Oil intends to receive the sour crude from North American sellers at Paradip port between September 25 and October 4 or at Vadinar refinery in the western part of the country during the first week of October. Indian refiners are scouting for cheaper heavy crude oil grades from Iran and Iraq in recent years but now they want to diversify the import.

    “Currently, Indian refiners are buying two-thirds of total imports from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran. Now, India is trying to diversify the supply sources of crude oil that we import. For this intention, Indian companies are scouting for energy needs from all parts of the world, including Russia and the US,” Narendra Taneja, India’s prominent energy expert, told Sputnik.

    Indian Oil wants sellers to take responsibility for delivery at port mentioned in the tender. “Prices of crude are almost the same at all places. If the responsibility of delivery is with the sellers, then the expenses will be included in the cost of crude,” Taneja added.

    Resource diversification is also part of India’s policy which it is applying its buying power to get best prices. “It has nothing to do with Middle East crisis as supplies were never interrupted in the past despite bad conditions in the region. It is part of our energy security strategy which intends to diversify the supply sources that we import,” Taneja said.

    As India is migrating towards global standard fuels by April 1, 2020, Indian oil companies are investing $13.5 billion for refinery upgradations. India has created oil reserve in its underground rock caverns of storage capacity 5.33 million metric tons of crude oil at three locations.

    Earlier this year, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said ADNOC of UAE, Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia and Shell have expressed their interest in storing crude oil in the strategic petroleum reserve facilities. India needs to import 80 percent of its total oil requirement.

    Related:

    Lenders to Essar Oil Okay Biggest Ever Foreign Direct Investment in India
    Russia Eyes India’s Sunflower Oil Market Aiming to Topple Ukraine
    India Awards 44 Oil & Gas Field Worth $7 Billion to New Entrants
    Tags:
    import, oil, Donald Trump, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok