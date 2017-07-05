Register
13:17 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013, photo, a group of asylum seekers hold up their identity after landing in Manus Island, Papua New Guinea.

    Refugees Threatened, Forced to Leave Australia's Closing Manus Detention Center

    © AP Photo/ Eoin Blackwell/AAP Image
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    159 0 0

    The Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea is gradually closing down, media reported on Wednesday.

    World in Focus
    Where Now for Manus Island Refugees? | Uruguay-Brazil Clash over Venezuela
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea, operated on behalf of the Australian government, is gradually closing down despite refugees still dwelling there, unwilling to leave out of fear of attacks, media reported on Wednesday.

    “The Manus RPC will close on 31 October 2017 … If you refuse to move to the ELRTC [East Lorengau Refugee Transit Centre on the outskirts of Lorengau, the capital of Papua New Guinea’s Manus Province] or ignore other directions given to you, your failure to cooperate will be noted. US authorities will take your history of behavior into account when deciding whether to offer you an opportunity to resettle in the US,” the document, posted at the detention center and published by The Guardian, reads.

    The notice referred to last year's US resettlement deal for those on Manus Island and Nauru, Australia’s two offshore refugee centers, under which US agencies interviewed a number of refugees but have not taken in a single one so far.

    Asylum seekers are pictured in this handout photo provided by the refugee action coalition, taken inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea January 13, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via Reuters
    Watchdog Urges Relocation of Refugees From Manus Island After Shooting Spree
    The camp is being progressively shut down, with English classes discontinued, generators removed, canteens de-stocked and buildings cordoned off, the newspaper reported.

    The refugees in the detention center, which is isolated inside a military base, fear attacks similar to those that happened in late June, when refugees were attacked and robbed and one of them suffering knife injuries.

    The Australian Senate member Nick McKim who recently visited the Manus Island detention center, reportedly said conditions where akin to torture, and refugees where being bullied and smoked out of the facility.

    Since 2001, Australia has implemented the so-called Pacific Solution of placing asylum seekers in detention centers on Pacific islands. The Manus Island Center fell into disuse and was closed down in 2008, only to be reopened in November 2012 because of a large number of arrivals.

    In April 2016, the Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea declared the Manus Island Center illegal due to breaching the right to personal liberty stated in the country’s constitution. Since then, Papua New Guinea began negotiations with Australia on the closure timeframe.

    Related:

    Watchdog Urges Relocation of Refugees From Manus Island After Shooting Spree
    Where Now for Manus Island Refugees? | Uruguay-Brazil Clash over Venezuela
    Australia, Papua New Guinea Agree to Close Manus Island Migrant Center
    Manus Island Center Unable to Host Refugees ‘Forever’
    Tags:
    refugees, Australian Manus Island detention center, Manus Island, Australia, Papua New Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok