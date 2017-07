ASTANA (Sputnik) — Defining the exact borders of the four deescalation zones in Syria and the monitoring procedures are the main issues on the agenda.

The fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana takes place on July 4-5, and brings together the delegations from the three guarantor states — Russia, Iran and Turkey — as well as the Syrian sides and the United Nations teams. Jordan and the United States act as observers.

Arrival of the armed opposition to the negotiations venue — Rixos hotel — is expected later in the day.

In the afternoon, a plenary session is planned to take place.