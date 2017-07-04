China Cancels Indian Journalists’ Tibet Trip Amidst Sikkim Stand-Off

© AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel, File China Announces New Light Battle Tank Trials in Tibet

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has postponed the Indian journalists' trip to Tibet which was scheduled to take place from July 8 to 15, 2017.

Although China did not give an official explanation for the cancellation of the trip, sources in the Chinese Embassy told Sputnik about the possible reasons behind the move.

"The decision was taken by the top Chinese authorities in view of the continuing stand-off between the two countries for the last one month. We are just following orders from the government and, accordingly, the embassy has conveyed to all those journalists who were part of the upcoming Tibet trip," the sources said.

Due to the stand-off between India and China, the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La pass in Sikkim has been canceled.

In fact, the disputed Doklam plateau, at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China, is the root cause of conflict, where China was allegedly building a road which was stopped by Indian troops. Since then the stand-off continues between Indian and Chinese troops and both the countries have been accusing each other of intruding into their territory.