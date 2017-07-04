Astana Talks Sides Suggest Two Centers to Monitor Syria De-escalation

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Syrian Armed Opposition to Join Astana Talks Tuesday Afternoon

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Parties to the fifth international meeting on Syria suggest that monitoring over de-escalation in Syria be conducted from two monitoring centers — Jordanian and Russian-Turkish, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"We expect that there will be two monitoring centers. One in Jordan, and the other one — partially in Turkey and partially in Syria. The first one would be Jordanian-Russian-US actually, and would be responsible for the southern de-escalation zone. In Turkey and Syria, the center would be Russian-Turkish," the source said.

The fourth meeting in Astana format in May was a breakthrough, as the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. Monitoring over the de-escalation zones is now the main topic on the agenda of the fifth meeting in the Kazakh capital.

"Monitoring centers would exchange information and suggest measures to prevent violations, such as military disengagement, if necessary, under the Turkish and Russian control," the source added.