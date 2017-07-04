BEIJING (Sputnik) — China makes major efforts to help solve the North Korean nuclear and missile problems and hopes other relevant parties would act likewise to stabilize the situation in the region, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday.

"China will continue to make efforts to solve this problem. We hope that all the relevant sides will also make efforts. We hope that all parties will be able to work in the same direction to return the settlement of this problem on the path of dialogue and consultations," he said.

Around 00:40 GMT on Tuesday, North Korea test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. It fell within Japan’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

In response to North Koea's actions, US President Donald Trump suggested that China might help solve the issue "once and for all." Geng Shuang, commenting on Trump’s words, stressed that Beijing’s considerable efforts in North Korea settlement are acknowledged by everybody.