MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The photos showed the rocket standing vertically aside the mobile missile launcher, with the missile painted entirely khaki. The picture showing the moment of the launch in a mountainous area has gray and brown clouds of smoke and dust, and another one has the DPRK leader applauding the event he observed on his monitor screen, the agency describes.

The Hwasong-14 ICBM missile was launched from North Korea’s north-western regions near its border with China. It fell into the Sea of Japan within Japan’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone. North Korea’s media reported success of the missile test, while governments in Tokyo and Seoul condemned the move as a breach of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea carried out several missile tests in the past two months, possibly testing a ICBM rocket engine on June 23 and missiles of various ranges on June 08, May 29 and May 21.

Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions concerning North Korea. The June 02 resolution condemned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, while the March 23 resolution strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang.