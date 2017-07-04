MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The photos showed the rocket standing vertically aside the mobile missile launcher, with the missile painted entirely khaki. The picture showing the moment of the launch in a mountainous area has gray and brown clouds of smoke and dust, and another one has the DPRK leader applauding the event he observed on his monitor screen, the agency describes.
North Korea carried out several missile tests in the past two months, possibly testing a ICBM rocket engine on June 23 and missiles of various ranges on June 08, May 29 and May 21.
Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions concerning North Korea. The June 02 resolution condemned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, while the March 23 resolution strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang.
All comments
Show new comments (0)