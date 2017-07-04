Syrian Armed Opposition to Join Astana Talks Tuesday Afternoon

© AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue Syrian Opposition Arrives in Astana for 5th International Meeting on Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will join meetings of the participants at the ongoing negotiations on Syria in Astana on Tuesday afternoon, two sources at the talks told Sputnik.

"We came here for the success of Astana talks. Our aim is consolidation of ceasefire…. We had a closed meeting today. Probably in the afternoon we will meet with the others [other delegations at the talks]," one of the Syrian armed opposition members currently in Astana told Sputnik.

The fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana takes place on July 4-5, bringing together the delegations from the three guarantor states — Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as the Syrian conflicting sides and the United Nations teams. Jordan and the United States are participating as observers.

"Their arrival is expected by 2:00 p.m. local time [08:00 GMT]," another source in one of the delegations confirmed to Sputnik.

The fourth meeting in Astana in May was a breakthrough, as the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four deescalation zones in Syria. Monitoring of the deescalation zones is now the main topic on the agenda of the talks in the Kazakh capital.