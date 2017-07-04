Japan Convenes Second National Security Council After North Korean ICBM Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The council, as reported by the Kyodo news service, is convened following Pyongyang's official announcement of the Hwasong 14 ICBM launch.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched the missile at 09:39 local time (00:39 GMT on Tuesday), which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference. According to Suga, the flight lasted for 40 minutes.

​According to the North Korean TV, the Hwasong 14's flight level reached 2,802 kilometers (1,741 miles) and hit the target 930 kilometers (578 miles) apart after 39 minutes. According to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, the altitude was 2,500 kilometers.