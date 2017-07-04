China's Response to N Korea Missile Launch May End Crisis - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile at 09:39 (00:39 GMT), which fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan after 40 minutes of flight. Tokyo condemned actions and expressed a strong protest to Pyongyang over the incident, adding that the missile launch violates the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

"North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un] have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea… and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

​Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier in the day that he will have a trilateral meeting with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, where the leaders will discuss the crisis on the Korean peninsula. The Japanese official stressed that he also plans to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to take a "more constructive" position on North Korea.

The situation on the Korean peninsula became aggravated this year due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which are claimed to be in violation of the UNSC resolutions.