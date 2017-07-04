N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Which Lands in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone

The regime has test-fired another ballistic missile in validation of the international law, according to the South Korean military.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40am," South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, as reported by RT.

According to Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, the missile fell into the country's exclusive economic zone.

"On Tuesday, at 09:39 [00:39 GMT on Tuesday] North Korea launched a ballistic missile. The flight has lasted for 40 minutes, the missile fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. By this hour, there is no information on the damage inflicted to Japanese aircraft and ships," Suga said at the press conference.

On Monday, North Korea celebrated the day of strategic forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) with a statement in its state-run newspaper that the country's rockets may strike anywhere in the world.

The newspaper reminded about recent successful launches of ballistic missiles Hwasong-12, Pukguksong-2, as well as cruise missiles.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The previous launch took place on June 8, when North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles, reportedly flying some 124 miles before dropping into the Sea of Japan.