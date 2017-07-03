Nine People Killed, Over 50 Injured by Blast at Clothing Factory in Bangladesh

© East News/ Radius Images Colombian Police Arrest 8 Suspects in Connection With Bogota Shopping Mall Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The blast occurred at 7:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) and partially destroyed the four-floor building belonging to the Multifabs Ltd company, the bdnews24.com media outlet reported.

According to a local fire service official, the number of victims may increase.

The authorities opened an investigation into the incident and promised to pay compensation to families of the people killed by the explosion.