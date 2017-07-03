Flood in Southern China Kills 8 People, 9 Missing

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Flood in China's southern Guangxi region killed eight people, while nine reported missing, local media reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

According to the Xinhua news agency, 34 people were injured and nearly 38,000 were relocated as a result of the flood caused by sustained rainfall over the last days. Over 60 rivers increased the water level because of the rains, the news agency added.

The lasting rainfalls destroyed over 600 houses and flooded 17,000 hectares of agricultural lands, according to the news outlet.

The economic damage from the disaster reportedly reached 1.46 billion yuan ($215 million).