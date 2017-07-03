Pyongyang Says N. Korean Rockets May Strike Anywhere Around World

© AP Photo/ JungJ Yeon-Je/Pool Photo South Korea Says Drills With US Stand Apart From North Korea Nuclear Issue

TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea celebrates Monday the day of strategic forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) with a statement in its state-run newspaper that the country's rockets may strike anywhere in the world.

North Korean state Rodong Sinmun newspaper issued an article which said that the KPA's strategic forces can strike at any time and anywhere. The article provided the photos of the Pyongyang's rockets and said that the all the launches might be successful due to high-speed mobile missile launchers which make it impossible to detect them.

The newspaper reminded about recent successful launches of ballistic missiles Hwasong-12, Pukguksong-2, as well as cruise missiles.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The most recent launch took place on June 8, when North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles, reportedly flying some 124 miles before dropping into the Sea of Japan.