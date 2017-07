© AFP 2017/ JIJI PRESS Japan's Lower House Ratifies Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Deal

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Koiko’s Tokyo Citizens First or Tomin First party, along with its allies, is forecast to secure 73-85 mandates, while on its own, Tokyo Citizens First is likely to receive between 48 and 50 seats, the NHK broadcaster specified.

Japan’s Komeito party, a junior coalition partner of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s LDP, is expected to get from to 21 to 23 seats.

The polling stations opened in Tokyo earlier in the day, with the city residents voting to choose the representatives of the 127-seat local parliament among 259 candidates.