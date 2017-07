© AFP 2017/ PEDRO PARDO Argentina Struck by 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake

TOKYO (Sputnik) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's northernmost Hokkaido island, according to the Japan Meteorological agency.

The 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Abira settlement late on Saturday, while Iburi province suffered from 5-magnitude quakes within 7 points scale used in Japan.

According to local authorities, one woman was injured in the earthquake after she fell down and broke her ribs.

Traffic was temporarily blocked in the affected area.