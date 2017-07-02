North Korean Boat With Potential Defectors Intercepted in South Korean Waters

Having interviewed the sailors, including four men and one woman, the maritime police said the North Koreans expressed their wish to defect to the South, the Yonhap news agency reported.
They are currently being questioned by investigators.
On June 23, South Korea rescued a North Korean fishing boat drifting in waters off its east coast after it developed engine trouble. Days later, the eight sailors on board were repatriated, as they requested.
More than 30,000 North Korean civilians have fled the secluded state, most of them traveling through the neighboring China, as the actual border between the two Koreas is heavily guarded.
