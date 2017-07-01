Register
00:25 GMT +302 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The Sheung Wan neighbourhood (bottom) on Hong Kong island is seen from a residential building with the skyscrapers of the central business district behind. (File)

    Thousands of Hong Kong Residents Attend Pro-Democracy Rally Hours After Xi Visit

    © AFP 2017/ Alex Ogle
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    115006

    Tens of thousands Hong Kong residents attended a march to express their support for democracy and oppose Beijing’s growing control over the territory.

    High-rise buildings are partly covered by heavy fog at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour Monday, March 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Vincent Yu
    Chinese President Reaffirms Autonomy for Hong Kong
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tens of thousands Hong Kong residents attended a march held in the city on Saturday in order to express their support for democracy and oppose Beijing’s growing control over the territory amid the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover from the United Kingdom to China, local media reported.

    Under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Hong Kong became a special administrative region of China on July 1, 1997. The agreement stipulated that the former UK colony's capitalist system, as well as its independent legal system, would remain unchanged for 50 years, in accordance with the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

    The actual figures of number of attendees differ as the police said that 14,500 people took part in the event, while the organizers claimed that 66,000 people were in attendance. At the same time, the researchers from the University of Hong Kong public opinion program said that the number is somewhere between 27,000 and 35,000, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

    Some pro-democracy activists claimed that they were assaulted by the police and were detained without committing any crimes, according to the newspaper.

    The concerns among the Hong Kong residents with the independence of city’s jurisdictional system and basic civil liberties such as freedom of expression in the future and the anti-Beijing sentiment started to brew among local youth, leading to sit-in street protests in 2014, dubbed the Umbrella Revolution.

    Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the city said that Hong Kong would continue to be run under a principle that guarantees it broader autonomy, but warned against attempts to go against mainland China, while on Friday the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Sino-British Joint Declaration no longer carries any "practical meaning."

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s comments came one day after UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated the importance of the 1984 joint declaration, which guarantees Hong Kong’s legal autonomy from the mainland, and the United Kingdom's commitment to Hong Kong is "as strong as it was 20 years ago." Johnson added that the United Kingdom hoped that Hong Kong would make more progress toward a fully democratic and accountable system of government, stressing that the rule of law, an independent judiciary, and a free media had all been central to the former British colony’s success.

    Related:

    Chinese President Says Hong Kong Return Ended ‘Century of Humiliation’
    Carrie Lam Sworn In as Hong Kong’s First Female Leader
    Democracy Protesters in Hong Kong Arrested Ahead of Chinese President’s Arrival
    Tags:
    rally, democracy, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok