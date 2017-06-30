India Readies to Connect With China’s Digital One Belt, One Road Project

"We are excited to participate in the launch and deliver the cable landing in Mumbai at the time when India's data traffic continues its accelerated data consumption and growth," Jio president Mathew Oommen said.
AAE-1, the world's largest submarine cable system, was initiated in 2011 by China's state-owned telecom company China Unicom, which ventures to link 19 nations and regions across Asia, Africa and Europe. It is the longest 100Gbps technology based submarine system, which stretches over 25,000 km from Marseille, France to Hong Kong.
The AAE-1 connects Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, with Malaysia and Singapore, then onwards to Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and France.
All comments
Show new comments (0)