Register
17:51 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    India Navy's battleship INS Betwa (File)

    Indian Navy Undocks Guided Missile Frigate After Accident Last Year

    © AFP 2017/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 8910

    The Indian Navy smoothly undocked its guided missile frigate INS Betwa on Tuesday for refitting. The undocking was planned for June 22 but was postponed due to a minor incident. The Betwa was the winner of the Navy’s “Most Spirited Ship” award in 2016.

    Indian sailors walk beside Indian Navy ships, from left, INS Ranvijay (D55), a Rajput class destroyer, and INS Saptura, a Shivalik-class stealth multi-role frigate, as they arrive at Berth 15, South Harbour, in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, June 12, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Indian Navy Readies To Select Firms Specializing In Warships, Submarines
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The 126.5-meter, 3,850-ton guided missile frigate Betwa was commissioned in 2004. INS Betwa can sail at a speed of 27 knots and is armed with Uran anti-ship missiles, Barak 1 surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes.

    “During the flooding of the dry dock, a list of up to 7-8 degrees was observed, which was promptly corrected. However, the ship could not be undocked due to a leakage in the dock-gate of the dry dock and subsequent unfavorable tide. The undocking was, thereafter, undertaken on June 27 when the tide was suitable,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

    The Betwa, a P-16A Class frigate, had tipped over at a Mumbai dockyard last December. On February 23 this year, it was made upright by the unstinted efforts put in by the naval dockyard, Mumbai and the salvage firm Resolve Marine, specially contracted for the operation.

    The US-based Resolve Marine Group was contracted by the Indian Navy to bring the ship to a level position as it lacked a crane big enough to lift the ship. Resolve Marine Group salvaged the Indian submarine Sindhurakshak that sank in the Mumbai Naval Dockyard on August 14, 2013. However, the submarine has not been able to perform its operations at full capability till date.

    A majority of the equipment and machinery of the ship is safe because the accident occurred when it was undergoing a major refitting and mid-life upgrade since April 2016, so most of the equipment and machinery had already been removed for routine servicing/replacement with upgraded equipment.

    The Navy is confident that with in-house expertise and sustained efforts, the ship will be made fully operational by April 2018.

    Related:

    Indian Navy Sets Up First Home-Grown Floating Dock at Andaman Island
    Boeing Gets Contract to Boost Readiness of Indian Navy's Patrol Aircraft
    Indian Navy Chief to Visit Israel Before PM Modi
    Tags:
    frigate, Betwa frigate, Indian Navy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok