Australia Spying on China, Monitoring Chinese Nationals Living Abroad

BEIJING (Sputnik)On June 5, Australian ABC broadcaster aired a TV show about alleged Chinese espionage network operating in Australia and posing a threat to national security. Beijing refuted allegations on the same day saying that the claims were baseless.

"In global covert struggles, Australia had never played the role of victim. However, they are wantonly working on intelligence about China and groundlessly accusing China of spying on them. The logic is ridiculous," a source in China's national security department was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

The source added that Australian intelligence agents had been trying to get in contact with the Chinese people working overseas to collect information and even encourage them to work for Australian government and engage into espionage activities against China.

Moreover, the security department has found many eavesdropping devices at the Chinese embassy in Australia, according to the source.