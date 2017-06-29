Register
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua news agency, a bullet train G80 leaves for Beijing from the Guangzhou South Railway Station in Guangzhou

    China's Latest 'Fuxing' Bullet Train To Be Mass-Produced

    © AP Photo/ Chen Yehua
    China’s new bullet train model "Fuxing" will be mass-produced, said the Shanghai RailwayBureau (SRB) on June 26.

    The new high-speed train debuted on the Shanghai-Beijing line on Monday.

    The current model “Hexie” began service 10 years ago, and has gone through half of its projected life span. The second generation bullet trains are expected to replace their predecessors when the latter reaches the end of its life.

    Currently, the Fuxing high-speed trains are running at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour. “The latest generation has undergone testing at 420 kilometers per hour, but we restricted the top speed due to multiple factors,” said Ye Dan, vice director of SRB’s locomotive management department.

    With greater traction power, Fuxing’s acceleration performance from 0 to 200 kilometers-per-hour has improved by 5.4%. Meanwhile, the new model has reduced the drag coefficient by 11%. As a result, Fuxing shows a 17% energy savings compared to Hexie.

    In addition, Fuxing’s projected life span is a decade longer than Hexie’s 20 years.

    Accommodating 576 passengers, Fuxing bullet trains have optimized its sound insulation,lowering operation noise levels by two decibels. More charging sockets and USB ports have also been added.

    According to Ye, the Fuxing high-speed trains have a 6,600 kilometers maintenance cycle,greater than Hexie’s 4,400 kilometers. “By doing so, we have extended our time of operation and improved the service efficiency of the locomotives,” the vice director added.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times. 

