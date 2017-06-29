China Exports Cooked Poultry Meat to the US for the First Time

Shipment of cooked poultry meat processed by Changguang Food Plant, which operates under the Nine-Alliance Group, a food factory based in Qingdao, a city in east China’s Shandong province, arrived on June 26 in the U.S., according to the Shandong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan China Starts Lifting Import Bans on Russian Beef, Poultry

The quarantine bureau attaches great attention to the export. Before the meat left the factory, quality-related documents and production activities were carefully inspected in order to make sure they meet the requirements of the U.S. side and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine, China’s top quality watchdog.

The cooked poultry meat will be lab tested when it arrives in the U.S., which is in accordance with the regulations of both countries.

The U.S. officially recognized that China has food production and food safety supervision systems that are equivalent to its own in March 2016. China-grown poultry will be authorized to enter the U.S. market after the latter enacts a law to officially approve the import.

This article was originally published in the Global Times.