22:08 GMT +328 June 2017
    India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, June 23, 2017

    India to Launch Communication Satellite Wednesday, Third Launch This Month

    © REUTERS/ P. Ravikumar
    ISRO’s GSAT-17, a communications and weather satellite, will be launched Wednesday evening by French satellite vehicle Ariane 5 from Kourou in French Guiana. This will be the third satellite launch this month for the Indian space agency.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – The GSAT-17 is the third satellite to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in June. The Cartosat-2E was sent to space June 23 and the GSAT-19 on June 5, using the GSLV MK III, India's heaviest rocket.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Follow Back: Modi and I Are ‘World Leaders in Social Media,’ Says Trump

    "GSAT-17, to be deployed from Ariane 5's lower passenger position, was built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to strengthen its current fleet of 17 telecommunications satellites. The spacecraft's separation will occur approximately 41 minutes after lift-off," Arianespace said.

    The 3,477-kilogram GSAT-17 is a communication satellite configured around an I-3K extended bus that carries payloads in a normal C-band, and extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services. "GSAT-17 also carries equipment for meteorological data relay and satellite-based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites," ISRO said.

    India has mastered lightweight satellite launch with the help of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), but it needs foreign rockets to send communication satellites into space.

    "We will be working on the replacement satellite for IRNSS-1. Our plan is to have two Mark-II and two Mark-III launches apart from eight to 10 PSLV launches per year," A. S. Kiran, the ISRO chairman, told reporters after the successful launch of PSLV-C38.

    Ok