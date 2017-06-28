Register
19:06 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker watches operations at the container off-loading terminal in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) premises in Mumbai (File)

    Ransomware Halts Cargo Movement at India's Largest Port

    © AFP 2017/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    India’s largest port, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, has been forced to shut down one out of its three operations following ransomware cyber-attack on the network of one terminal operated by Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk.

    The Indian software industry has listed 16 key initiatives that will develop a large indigenous base in cyber security over the next decade.
    © Flickr/ Yuri Samoilov
    Nasscom Unveils 10-year Cybersecurity Roadmap for India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Authorities at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust are clearing cargo manually as the system is unable to identify which shipment belongs to whom. In the last year alone, India has witnessed four sophisticated ransomware cyber-attacks, including an attack of WannaCry virus that had infected up to 40,000 computers.

    "The private terminal operator has informed [us] that this disruption is a consequence of a worldwide disruption [caused by] a cyber-attack. While the terminal operator is taking steps to address the issues disrupting the operations, it is anticipated that there could be [a problem with] in-bound and out-bound container cargo," the Indian Shipping Ministry said in a statement.

    "We have been taking proactive steps… we have sent out advisories (on the cyber-attack and the malware)… India is not [heavily] affected at this stage," Ravi Shankar Prasad, India's Information and Technology Minister, said.

    A user takes a selfie in front of a laptop at WPP, a British multinational advertising and public relations company in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ INSTAGRAM/KENNYMIMO
    Cases of Ransomware Attacks Worldwide Reaches 2,000 - Kaspersky Lab
    These multiple attacks are happening at a time when India is moving towards its biggest tax reform. From July 1 onwards, all details of sale-purchase transactions of 1.3 billion people will go online.

    "The impact of these attacks was minimal because of a low level of digitization. As digitization is increasing at a much faster rate, the risk of cyber-attacks would be higher due to a low level of cyber security investment," Manoj Gairola, a Delhi-based cyber expert, told Sputnik.

    Last week, India's industry group FICCI in collaboration with Pinkerton released a survey report which finds ‘Information and Cyber Insecurity' as the biggest risk in 2017.

    "Information & Cyber Insecurity has become more pronounced due to the shift that the nation is undergoing towards digitization of various assets and services being delivered via the Internet and mobile platforms; and the ever-present loopholes that hackers breach upon. The WannaCry malware incident has been, by far, the worst incident this year in which several systems were attacked, both of the public and the private sectors. The focus should be to create robust security mechanism to address cyber-security challenge," FICCI said.

    Related:

    Cases of Ransomware Attacks Worldwide Reaches 2,000 - Kaspersky Lab
    Caught With Your Pants Down? Fake Porn App Loads Ransomware on Android Devices
    Russia, India Join Efforts in Fight Against Cybercrime - Document
    Nasscom Unveils 10-year Cybersecurity Roadmap for India
    Tags:
    ransomware, cybersecurity, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok