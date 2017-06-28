Register
17:35 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Asia & Pacific

    India to Bank on Cruise Industry to Generate Jobs

    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 37 0 0

    In the face of criticism for not generating an adequate number of jobs, the Narendra Modi government is expected to announce a cruise policy soon to increase the docking of cruise vessels at Indian ports by at least six times in the next few years to create new jobs.

    A visitor takes photos of the Roewe 750, made by Chinese auto maker SAIC Motor Corp., at the Beijing Auto Show (File)
    © AP Photo/ Greg Baker
    China’s SAIC Motor to Build First Car Manufacturing Facility in India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Despite having a 7,500-kilometers coastline and 111 waterways, India attracts only 0.5% of global cruise tourists last year. This low turnout of global tourists at Indian cruise destinations is despite the Narendra Modi government implementing attractive schemes like e-visa, e-landing and incentives like a minimum rebate of 30% on all cruise vessel-related charges and an additional rebate of 25% for coastal cruise movement.

    “With India having the potential to cater to 700 cruise ships per year as against 158 handled this year, the cruise industry can generate more than 2.5 lakh jobs for one million cruise passengers, giving a big boost to the country’s economy,” Nitin Gadkari, India’s Minister for Ports and Waterways, said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under severe political pressure for the rising unemployment in the country. Modi had promised 10 million jobs every year to the youth but has generated only 789,000 jobs from eight key sectors of the economy in comparison to 1,672,000 jobs created between 2011 and 2013. Manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurants, IT/BPO, education and health are considered the eight key sectors of the economy.

    Automation is creating another concern for youths seeking employment in the service sector which contributes around 55% in GDP. Last week, country’s top IT firm Infosys announced that it had released 11,000 jobs last year due to automation.

    A recent OECD report said that over 30% Indian youth aged 15-29 are not in employment, education or training; more than double of China. After having failed to counter criticism with the available jobs data, finance minister Arun Jaitley dismissed talk of "jobless growth" and contended that the government's critics had coined the fashionable phrase to run down its achievements.

    “We have tried to give a new perspective to employment as it is not possible to provide employment to everyone in a country of 125 crore people. We are promoting self-employment and the government has made eight crore people self-employed,” Amit Shah, the president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said.

    Resentment against the lack of job opportunities, however, is evident from agitations underway across the country. Now, the government has directed country’s top policy-making body NITI Aayog to come out with the reliable employment data as soon as possible.

    Related:

    US Risks Alienating Historic Ally Pakistan With Closer Ties to India
    India, US to Jointly Ensure Stability in South China Sea, Indo-Pacific Region
    India Stops China’s Road Construction, Braces for Lengthy Face-off
    Tags:
    charges, vessels, new jobs, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok